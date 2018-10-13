Investigators continue search for clues into suspicious deaths of 3 in Littlerock

Investigators continued to search a burned-out house in the Antelope Valley on Saturday for clues in the deaths of three people whose remains were discovered buried on the property earlier this week.
On Thursday, Los Angeles County homicide detectives were called to investigate possible human remains found in the 30900 block of 106th Street in the unincorporated area of Littlerock, near Palmdale.
Detectives were able to determine the remains were human, but have not released any other information about the identity of the victims, said sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano. Detectives consider them suspicious deaths and have begun interviewing “persons of interest,” officials said.
Some suspect the remains could be linked to the disappearance of three people nearby earlier this year. Jose Jorge Lara Paez, 66; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and Julieta Arvizu, 49, went missing in January and were presumed dead. Jose Lara’s car was found abandoned in February in Littlerock.
In April, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered $20,000 for information related to the “heinous suspicious disappearance and probable homicide” of the three.