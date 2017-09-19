Boyfriend of slain reality TV star Loredana Nesci sentenced to 16 years to life

The boyfriend of Los Angeles police officer-turned-reality-TV attorney Loredana Nesci was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years to life for her murder, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Nesci, the star of SundanceTV's "Loredana, Esq.," was killed in 2015 inside the Redondo Beach home she shared with Robert Reagan, 53. She was 47.

“The news of her death destroyed our life and we will never the same,” said her father, John Nesci, in a statement read during Reagan’s sentencing at the Torrance Courthouse. “All of a sudden, in the dark of the night, everything was stolen from her and from all of us.”

Nesci was an avid body builder whose show followed her life as a tough, hardworking attorney in the Riviera Village. Her young son, Rocco, was featured in several episodes.

A statement written for the sentencing by Robert Nesci, the victim's brother, described a troubled relationship between the couple — one that Nesci was allegedly preparing to leave.

“She wasted years of her life, gifted you with so much money, and foolishly believed in your stories,” he wrote.

Reagan was "distraught" when he called police to the home in 2015 to report an emergency, said Redondo police Sgt. Fabian Saucedo.

"It was kind of weird actually. He didn’t say anything. It’s one of those things we call an unknown trouble call," Saucedo said at the time. "It was very vague, like, 'What’s going on?'"

Police automatically respond to 911 calls, so they drove by Nesci’s home — where Reagan waited outside, Saucedo said.

"He gave them details of what may have occurred, and as a result, [the officers] decided they better go in and check the welfare. That's where they found the body," Saucedo said at the time. "Obviously it was some kind of domestic dispute; otherwise, it wouldn’t have led to this."

After police discovered Nesci's body, Reagan was arrested.

His defense attorney contended in court that the stabbing was in self-defense and that Nesci fell on the knife during a struggle.

An autopsy revealed that Nesci was stabbed at least four times in the abdomen between her breasts and belly button. Reagan waited more than five hours after the stabbing to call police, contacting an attorney first.

A native of Connecticut, Nesci joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1996 and worked as a patrol officer in the Southwest Division, according to a biography on her website. An LAPD spokeswoman declined to confirm that Nesci was a former employee, citing privacy issues.

Nesci said she was among the officers present during the North Hollywood shootout in 1997.

Her career with the LAPD was brief. She left the department in 1998 and enrolled in law school at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. In 2004, she returned to California and melded her legal career with pursuits in entertainment and media, including hosting a radio show on KCAA-AM (1050).

CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. CAPTION In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." CAPTION Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. CAPTION Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic. Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic.

esmeralda.bermudez@latimes.com

@LATBermudez