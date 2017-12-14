San Bernardino daycare evacuated after man holds gun to his head nearby; suspect in custody

A man is in custody, after holding a gun to his head and prompting a lockdown at a nearby learning center in San Bernardino on Thursday.
The incident began about 8:30 a.m., said Jodi Miller, a public information officer with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. It was not the department’s incident initially and was the probation department’s, she said.
The man was in the area of 40th Street and Cottage Drive, armed with a gun and refusing law enforcement’s commands to drop the weapon. Initially he was holding the gun to his head, Miller said.
The Oak Tree Learning center and nearby businesses were evacuated.
About 10:30 a.m., the armed man surrendered and was taken into custody, Miller said.
For more California news, follow @brittny_mejia