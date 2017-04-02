Uber driver accused of sexual assault arrested in Santa Ana

An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger was arrested on Saturday morning, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The 37-year-old driver, Angel Sanchez, picked up a woman on the evening of March 30, and drove her to a street near her home in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The woman later told detectives that Sanchez sexually assaulted her in his car, a 2016 grey Toyota Sienna. She fled and immediately called police, according to department officials.

Santa Ana Police Special Crimes detectives arrested Sanchez at his home in Costa Mesa. He is being held in the local jail on a $100,000 bond.

Officials said Sanchez has been driving for Uber for a little more than a year, and they believe he may have other victims. The department is encouraging anyone who witnessed Sanchez “commit inappropriate or assaultive behavior” to call (714) 245-8412.

