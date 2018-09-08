How two young women bond while plotting to escape poverty in L.A.

Trejo is both appreciative of her mother’s sacrifice — “her body has deteriorated from work” — and disappointed that for the three of them, better days seem distant. But rather than let the situation crush her spirit, she’s holding on to her conviction that education is still the answer. She wants to go back to school, move up to a better-paying job and live on her own. In the meantime, the young woman who was once provided for is now the provider, both at home and at work. And Yecenia is ever grateful.