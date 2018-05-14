Orange County anti-sanctuary leaders to meet with President Trump

Two politicians from the small Orange County city that helped spark an anti-sanctuary movement in California plan to meet this week with President Trump to talk about illegal immigration.
On Wednesday, Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar and Mayor Pro Tem Warren Kusumoto will join Trump at the White House at the president's invitation.
"Mayor Kusumoto and I am very honored to be invited to the White House and represent the City of Los Alamitos," Edgar said.
Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel and a few other elected officials from San Diego were also invited to the meeting to sit down with Trump to talk about the anti-sanctuary actions taken by various municipalities across the state, Edgar said.
In addition to Trump, Edgar said, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and possibly Vice President Mike Pence will join them in the West Wing.
Los Alamitos made national headlines March 19 when it passed an ordinance aiming to exempt the city from California's sanctuary laws, which were designed to protect immigrants in the county illegally. The California Values Act, which took effect Jan. 1, restricts local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration officials in many cases.
The Trump administration has gone to federal court to invalidate the state laws, claiming they blatantly obstruct federal immigration law and violate the Constitution's supremacy clause, which gives federal law precedence over state measures. That case is pending. Los Alamitos leaders also voted to file an amicus brief to the Justice Department's lawsuit.
Since Los Alamitos' move to ignore state law, several cities in Orange County and other counties have voted to voice similar grievances and pass similar resolutions. Some, like the city of Yorba Linda voted to write an amicus brief in support of the federal lawsuit against the state. Others, such as Huntington Beach, voted to file their own lawsuit. The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a move to join as plaintiff in the federal lawsuit.
Last week, Santa Clarita became what is believed to be the first city in L.A. County to formally oppose California's "sanctuary state" law. After an hours-long meeting, the City Council last Tuesday unanimously voted to adopt a resolution stating its opposition to Senate Bill 54 and directing the city attorney to file a brief in support of the federal government in its lawsuit against California. The measure was largely symbolic, as Santa Clarita does not have the power to exempt itself from the state's law. Neither do the other cities.
Kusumoto, who proposed the Los Alamitos initiative that thrust the city into the national immigration debate, has said he was compelled to introduce the measure because he said he believed the state's sanctuary laws are in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
The California Values Act, or SB 54, largely prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from using personnel or funds to hold, question or share information about people with federal immigration agents unless those individuals have been convicted of any of 800 crimes outlined in a 2013 state law. Federal immigration authorities can still work with state corrections officials and enter county jails to question immigrants.
The Los Alamitos mayor said he never expected an invitation from the Trump administration but did say he sent letters May 1 to Trump and Sessions requesting support.
"I remember signing them and thinking, 'This feels a bit far-fetched, but our city has got behind us, and no one would argue that we don't need their help,'" Edgar said.
He said he hopes the meeting will be productive and address sanctuary and immigration policy issues. At the same time, Edgar said he wants to "selfishly secure continued direct and indirect support for Los Alamitos and our battle with the ACLU and Governor Brown."
The ACLU launched a lawsuit against the city last month, contending that the city's ordinance violates state law and asking the court to declare the Los Alamitos ordinance illegal.
Even before the lawsuit, Edgar had launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for legal costs. As of Monday, the page had raised $22,145 of its $100,000 goal.
In an emailed invitation on Thursday, a White House official said Trump is "excited to hear your story and get your perspective."
Steel, who introduced her own anti-sanctuary measure to the Orange County Board of Supervisors a few days after the Los Alamitos vote, called the meeting an "amazing opportunity."
"It is great to see so many leaders around California choosing to stand up for their constituents, and for the Constitution," she said in a written statement.
Steel and other Orange County leaders have been critical of SB 54, which Gov. Jerry Brown signed after the Legislature passed it last year. It prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal officials in many cases when immigrants who potentially are subject to deportation are about to be released from custody.
The initiative is in addition to sanctuary city laws passed by numerous communities and other state laws to protect people in the country illegally.
Follow Cindy Carcamo on Twitter @thecindycarcamo