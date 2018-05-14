Orange County anti-sanctuary leaders to meet with President Trump

Last week, Santa Clarita became what is believed to be the first city in L.A. County to formally oppose California's "sanctuary state" law. After an hours-long meeting, the City Council last Tuesday unanimously voted to adopt a resolution stating its opposition to Senate Bill 54 and directing the city attorney to file a brief in support of the federal government in its lawsuit against California. The measure was largely symbolic, as Santa Clarita does not have the power to exempt itself from the state's law. Neither do the other cities.