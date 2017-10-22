The race to escape Redwood Valley: 'Everyone out of the car! We need to run'

In his living room after midnight, as he waited for “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” Frank Belford sniffed smoke.

He stepped into his yard with his dog Sassy. Above the ridge to the east, it looked like the glow of a giant autumn moon rising, orange as a jack-o’-lantern.

But he knew full moons did not rise at midnight.

“Kathy, get out of bed.”

The escape from Redwood Valley began with no evacuation orders, no reverse-911 alerts, no warning whatsoever from authorities. Residents were left on their own to flee for their lives.

A mechanic trapped by fire on the ground climbed a tree until it passed. An elderly woman raced out in her underwear. A mother and her four children hiked through the brush of a steep mountain ravine to safety.

Most who survived had to thread a narrow road with trees ablaze on both sides. Burning debris rained down on them as they drove over fallen limbs in the smoke.

Eight people did not make it out of the valley alive.

Redwood Valley is one of the bucolic valleys dividing the vast mountains of Mendocino County. The braided West Fork of the Russian River wends through it from the north as the valley opens from a narrow canyon to a flat bottom-land of vineyards, pastures, modest new homes and old farmhouses.

Thick forest of oak, fir, madrone, redwood and maple cover the ridges to the east and west, with off-the-grid homesteads and marijuana plots scattered up old logging roads.

The Belfords lived on Fisher Lake Drive, a one-street subdivision of 18 houses built in the narrow north end of the valley in the 1970s.

On their woodsy cul-de-sac were teachers, firefighters, mechanics, shop owners, contractors, at least one pot grower and several retirees. They had swimming pools, ATVs and backyard work shops.

Tomki Road — one lane in each direction — was the only way out.

On that Sunday night, Oct. 8, Kathy Belford called the community’s volunteer fire department and the closest Cal Fire station. No one answered. She called 911, and the dispatcher told her she was not aware of any alerts or evacuation orders in Redwood Valley.

The Redwood Valley Fire Department, including a volunteer who lived across the street, had been sent to a fire in neighboring Potter Valley that erupted an hour before.

Embers and spot fires leapfrogged the valley floor and up the west ridge, and at 1 a.m., the flame front was moving down the other side — toward the 1,730 residents of Redwood Valley.

Frank Belford told Kathy to wake up the neighbors while he drove to warn his elderly aunt up Tomki Road.

Kathy called Katrena Dursteler next door.

The two women, both schoolteachers, met in the street as a Cal Fire SUV drove up.

“Should we wake the neighbors up?” Dursteler recalls asking the officer.

He seemed uncertain. The fire was still distant.

“You might want to get prepared,” he said.

As he drove away, Dursteler, 45, went inside and woke up her husband, Steve, a 56-year-old crane operator, and then ran across the street to knock on the door of her elderly neighbor.

The wind picked up.

Kathy Belford, 53, walked to the next house to alert Redhawk Pallesen, a retired Cal Fire captain, and his family. He came out and looked at the orange light, unable to gauge the threat.

He and his 20-year-old daughter drove a half-mile south on Tomki to a lookout. He could see the fire was two miles away.

By then, the wind was turning gale-force. On Fisher Lake Drive, clothes flapped against skin as if the residents had jumped from a plane. Heavy tree limbs snapped.

They shouted through what sounded like a jet engine’s roar, with an eerie keening.

Minutes later, when Pallesen and his daughter pulled back into the driveway, the fire had jumped a good mile down the mountain.

“We’re leaving now,” he said.

Up the hill from him, Charlotte Scott had seen the fire and raced her Volvo down the three-mile dirt road from her house. The 41-year-old attorney had four children ranging in age from 3 to 14 in the car. She watched the fire coming down the east ridge toward the valley floor and needed to make it to Tomki Road before the flames did.

She swung into her neighbor Jan Hoyman’s driveway, half a mile from Tomki, and lay on the horn to wake her up. No movement. Her Subaru was parked. Maybe she’d left with her tenants.

Scott pulled out, rounded a bend and gasped. The pasture to the right was up in flames, and trees next to her were burning. She stopped in front of a line of fire on the ground. A burning tree had fallen across the dirt road.

Just beyond it, her escape route, Tomki, was ablaze.

She reversed to do a three-point-turn on the narrow road in the smoke. With no visibility, she misjudged. Her back wheels dropped into a ditch, and the car high-centered on the edge. The tires spun.

“Everyone out of the car!” she told the children in a panic.

“We need to run.”

When the power died, embers and flaming chunks of debris were hailing sideways across Fisher Lake Drive. Katrena and Steve Dursteler could not get near the north half of the street to alert those neighbors. They had seen some drive out.

Katrena got in the car with their three dogs, yelling at Steve to come.

He stood in the driveway, staring at the garage and the safe with his guns – some his dad had handed down to him. He thought of all the work he had done remodeling this house over 13 years. The rock hearth he built with stone from a friend’s property in the Sierra. The picket he fence he had just put up. The wrought iron garden ornaments he welded.

He knew he would not see them again.

He jumped in his Dodge pickup and followed his wife and Kathy Belford and two other neighbors out of the cul-de-sac.

On Tomki, he watched tendrils of fire swirl around the slipstream of the caravan.

“Go, baby, go,” Steve said to himself, to his wife in the car ahead of him. “Go, go, go.”

Pallesen and Frank Belford stayed behind, hopeful they could douse spot fires before they ignited their homes.

As the trees lit up around him, Pallesen, 52, escaped the intense the heat by driving around in his truck to find cool spots.

Embers pelted Belford relentlessly, and he kept hosing down his Levi jacket so it wouldn’t catch on fire.

Houses across the street erupted. Propane tanks exploded, tires blew.

At times, Belford, a 58-year-old mechanic, thought he was hallucinating. He watched aerosol cans launch like errant missiles. Bullets popped. Fire tornadoes screeched across the street.

He lost the water in his front hose when the PVC pipe supplying it melted. The water pressure in the back hose turned to a trickle, and he had to whip the nozzle, flinging water under his eaves.