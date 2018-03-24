Kenneth Hall Sr. and Deidra Smoot-Hall recall their son, Kenneth Hall Jr., who was shot and killed on Father's Day in 2015. (Jonathan Bachman / For The Times)

There are so many names, dozens and dozens, that the display runs out of room with 2012 and resumes inside the church with more panels listing yet more names of people killed in gun violence in New Orleans. Among the victims — mostly black, mostly young, mostly male — is Deidra Smoot-Hall's baby boy: