In New Orleans, the march quickly became festive.
As supporters of March for Our Lives made their way toward City Hall, the group turned down Decatur Street and walked for several blocks through the French Quarter.
"I'm down for the cause," said a man giving high fives to marchers as he gripped a plastic cup overflowing with beer. "I'd be marching, but I'm partying."
The Baltimore middle school choir whose powerful rendition of "Rise Up" went viral last fall performed at an anti-gun violence protest this Saturday in Washington, D.C.
The students at Cardinal Shehan School sang with Andra Day — who first wrote and performed the song — and Common at the March For Our Lives protest.
Signs are an integral part of any protest, and the March for Our Lives is no different.
Some placards in Los Angeles focused on the National Rifle Assn. Near 5th and Spring streets, a group of students held a long sign that read, “NRA has blood on its hands,” marked with red handprints. They weren’t the only ones to carry that sign.
Giselle Jimenez, 17, of Alexander Hamilton High School, held a sign in downtown L.A. that read, “Silly me, I didn’t know that not wanting kids to be slaughtered by assault rifles was being political.”
Paul McCartney attended the March for Our Lives in New York as a way to honor his former bandmate and friend John Lennon.
McCartney, wearing a “We Can End Gun Violence” T-shirt, told CNN, “One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me.”
Lennon was shot and killed Dec. 8, 1980, outside his New York apartment by Mark David Chapman.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was a victim of gun violence, but students here have a message for him: Shame on you.
On Saturday, New Orleans high school students held signs confronting the congressman ahead of the local March for Our Lives rally.
“He has an A-rating from the NRA and will never be an advocate for tougher gun laws,” Louise Olivier, 16, a junior at Benjamin Franklin High School, said as she held a sign assailing the Republican. “He almost died from a gunshot wound and still refuses to do anything.”
Parents of a slain Virginia TV news reporter attended the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Andy and Barbara Parker carried a poster of their daughter, WDBJ reporter Alison Parker. In August 2015, Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were killed on live TV by a former colleague at a shopping center in Virginia.
“I’ve been fighting this battle for 2½ years … in this club that no one wants to join,” Andy said.
We caught up with some protesters at Self-Help Graphics in Boyle Heights while they created signs to carry in today’s March for Our Lives in downtown Los Angeles.
Hundreds of people gathered in Britain on Saturday to show solidarity with the March for Our Lives protesters across the world.
In Edinburgh, Scotland, relatives of the victims of the 1996 Dunblane school shooting read letters addressing gun violence and supporting the Parkland, Fla., teenagers.
“I hope that they see our message and realize that we’re holding hands with them across the ocean,” said Ali Ross, whose sister, Joanne, was killed in the Dunblane shooting.
Times journalists are covering marches for gun control across the U.S. on Saturday, including those in Los Angeles, Orange County, Florida, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. Follow their #MarchforOurLives updates here.