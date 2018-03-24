As thousands packed in to Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles, 17 marchers held 17 hand-drawn portraits, one for each of the victims killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month. The drawings, which featured pops of orange and gold against mostly black-and-white images, were created by Grace Pekrul, 16, a student at Oak Park Independent School in Ventura County. The first names of each of the victims were written in neat cursive across the bottom of each image.