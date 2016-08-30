LOCAL
A rash of fires this summer has destroyed homes, subjected residents to evacuation orders and disrupted activities at Hearst Castle.

Here are some of the fires now burning in California (numbers updated Monday, Aug. 30):

  • Chimney fire: 46,344 acres burned and 70 structures destroyed in San Luis Obispo County; 75% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 13.
  • Rey fire: 32,601 acres burned north of Santa Barbara in Los Padres National Forest; 78% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 18.
  • Soberanes fire: 93,245 acres burned, one person killed and 68 structures destroyed in Monterey County; 60% contained (as of Tuesday); began July 22.
  • Cedar fire: 29,304 acres burned in Kern County; 60% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 16.
Aug. 30, 2016
700 displaced in fast-moving Bogart fire near Beaumont

About 700 people were displaced Tuesday as a fast-moving brush fire burned out of control near Beaumont. 

The Bogart fire had burned at least 500 acres and was at 0% containment. About 200 homes were evacuated, according to Cal Fire.

It was burning north of Beaumont in Cherry Valley near the intersection of Winesap Avenue and International Park Road.

One outbuilding was lost, Cal Fire said.

