Firefighters on the scene of the Bogart fire

A rash of fires this summer has destroyed homes, subjected residents to evacuation orders and disrupted activities at Hearst Castle.
Here are some of the fires now burning in California (numbers updated Monday, Aug. 30):
- Chimney fire: 46,344 acres burned and 70 structures destroyed in San Luis Obispo County; 75% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 13.
- Rey fire: 32,601 acres burned north of Santa Barbara in Los Padres National Forest; 78% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 18.
- Soberanes fire: 93,245 acres burned, one person killed and 68 structures destroyed in Monterey County; 60% contained (as of Tuesday); began July 22.
- Cedar fire: 29,304 acres burned in Kern County; 60% contained (as of Tuesday); began Aug. 16.