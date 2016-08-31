Update on the Bogart fire in Riverside County: 1,250 acres have burned

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
A rash of fires this summer has destroyed homes, subjected residents to evacuation orders and disrupted activities at Hearst Castle.
Here are some of the fires now burning in California (numbers updated Wednesday, Aug. 31):
- Bogart fire: 1,250 acres burned in Riverside County; 20% contained (as of Wednesday morning); began Aug. 30.
- Chimney fire: 46,344 acres burned and 70 structures destroyed in San Luis Obispo County; 85% contained (as of Wednesday morning); began Aug. 13.
- Rey fire: 32,606 acres burned north of Santa Barbara in Los Padres National Forest; 87% contained (as of Wednesday morning); began Aug. 18.
- Soberanes fire: 91,000 acres burned, one person killed and 68 structures destroyed in Monterey County; 60% contained (as of Wednesday morning); began July 22.
- Cedar fire: 29,322 acres burned in Kern County; 75% contained (as of Wedensday morning); began Aug. 16.