Mastiff named Martha crowned world's ugliest dog

A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

The gassy Neapolitan mastiff was a favorite of the Northern California crowd from the start at the Friday night contest, often plopping down on her side on stage.

She was rescued when she was nearly blind, but after several surgeries can see again, according to her handler Shirley Zindler.

She waddles away with $1,500, a flashy trophy and a trip to New York for media appearances, all things she could hardly care less about.

She beat out 13 other dogs, most of them much older and much smaller.

Moe, a 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix, came in second.

Chase, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested-Harke mix, came in third.