Woman killed in apparent dog attack in Northern California. Police find 25 Great Danes roaming the area

A woman in Northern California was killed this week in what appeared to be a dog attack, and authorities are investigating whether any of the 25 Great Danes found roaming the area may be behind the fatal mauling.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a resident came across a body on Blackhawk Trail in Feather Falls, not far from Lake Oroville. He called the police, and deputies responded to the scene, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was later identified as Davina Corbin, 56, who lived in the area. An autopsy found numerous bite marks and other injuries that pointed to a domestic dog attack, authorities said, and the evidence indicates she was out on a walk when she was mauled.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation, but did not have to go far. Corbin’s body had been discovered directly in front of a home, and upon serving a search warrant, detectives found themselves in a startling situation that involved 25 Great Danes.

“Deputies and detectives spent the entire day capturing the dogs, who were running loose in the area,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. “To date, approximately 23 dogs have been captured and turned over to animal control. Detectives are currently attempting to capture the two outstanding dogs.”

A lab analysis confirmed that Corbin’s clothing was covered with DNA that was consistent with at least one domestic dog, and authorities are in the process of doing additional testing to determine which dog, or dogs, might be guilty of the attack.

Advertisement

Great Danes are usually known to be gentle and friendly, despite their imposing size. Once fully grown, the dogs are taller than most people when standing on their hind legs and can weigh anywhere from 110 to 175 pounds — making them one of the largest recognized dog breeds.

According to the American Kennel Club, Great Danes were developed once upon a time by German nobles to hunt ferocious wild boars, and they later became beloved protectors of their home and loved ones.