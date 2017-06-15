Death investigation: An article in the June 12 Section A about a police investigation into the death of an 8-year-old boy who was taken off life support at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center omitted the date of his death. It was Aug. 4, 2013, four days after he was injured.

Alex Jones interview: In the May 14 Business section, an article about Megyn Kelly’s controversial interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones misspelled the last name of Sandy Hook gunman Adam Lanza as Danza.

Oprah Winfrey: In the June 15 Envelope section, an article about Oprah Winfrey misspelled her “A Wrinkle in Time” character’s name as Mrs. Witch. It is Mrs. Which.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.