Getty statuette: In the June 14 Calendar section, a Quick Takes brief about the Getty Museum returning an ancient statuette of Zeus to the Italian government misstated the year curator Marion True resigned and the year that the museum announced it would return dozens of disputed objects to Italy. True resigned in 2005, not 2006, and the repatriation announcement came in 2007, not 2006.

Uber board meeting: In the June 12 Section A, an article about a meeting of Uber’s board of directors misspelled the first name of attorney Stephen Hirschfeld as Steven.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.