Projection mapping: In the July 25 Business section, an article about projection mapping prominently featured a quote that was incorrectly attributed to Kate Johnson. The pull-out quote should have been attributed to Lightform Chief Executive Brett Jones, as it was in the body of the article.

Russian researcher: In the July 24 Section A, an article about Russian researcher Yuri Dmitriev said that he has four children. He has three.

Pool floats: In the July 23 Business section, an article about Funboy pool floats said that artist Donald Robertson, who is collaborating with the company, is a former creative director at Estee Lauder. Robertson currently holds that post.

