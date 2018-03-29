Jury deadlocks on most charges in case of reputed MS-13 gang members accused in 2001 kidnapping, homicide

Despite deliberating for nearly two weeks, the panel on Thursday told a judge they hadn't reached a unanimous verdict regarding Melvin Sandoval, 38, and Santos Grimaldi, 35, who each faced one count of special circumstance murder along with one count of kidnapping in the killing of 13-year-old Jacqueline Piazza. The teenager ran away from home in May 2001 and ended up in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.