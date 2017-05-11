California's State Board of Education votes to close 2 Celerity charter schools

California’s State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to shutter two Los Angeles charter schools run by a nonprofit that is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education and the inspector general for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Some parents and teachers at the schools cried through their testimony at an emotional hearing, which ended with the board declining to renew the charter petitions for the Celerity Dyad Charter School in South Los Angeles and the Celerity Troika Charter School in Eagle Rock.

Explaining their vote, board members said they had lost confidence in the Celerity Educational Group, the organization that manages the schools, and expressed growing concerns about its governance structure and finances, and the potential for conflicts of interest.

“This seems to be a very troubling failure on the part of the adults who manage these organizations, rather than on the adults in the classrooms,” said board member Ilene Straus.

The board’s vote is a stunning departure from its thinking last fall, when it approved two new charter schools operated by the Celerity group. At the time, most board members brushed aside questions about the group’s operations and did not dwell on the fact that it was under investigation by L.A. Unified’s inspector general. They endorsed Celerity’s expansion, citing its academic record and comparatively high test scores.

Since then, the board’s opinion of Celerity has changed dramatically.

In late January, federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and other agencies raided Celerity’s offices, as well as the headquarters of a related nonprofit, Celerity Global Development, and the home of its founder, Vielka McFarlane. The focus of the federal investigation is unclear — the search warrants remain under seal — and no one at Celerity has been charged with a crime related to the nonprofit’s operations.

In response to the raid, Celerity’s attorney, Maurice Suh, said the organization and its leaders were free of wrongdoing and would cooperate with the investigations. On Thursday, Suh accused L.A. Unified of being the driving force behind the federal investigation, and he openly worried that the district might try to close Celerity’s remaining schools.

The group runs seven charter schools in Southern California — six in L.A. and one in Compton.

“We’ll do, in essence, what is necessary to keep our schools running,” Suh told the board. “Plain and simple. We’re here to tell you we’re happy to change.”

With the board’s vote, Celerity has exhausted its appeals for Dyad and Troika, both of which had their renewal petitions rejected by L.A. Unified’s board. The Los Angeles County Board of Education declined even to consider extending the life of the two schools for another five-year term.

About 1,400 students in kindergarten through eighth grade attend Dyad and Troika and will have to find new schools by the fall, according to state officials.

Some may wind up attending the two new schools, Celerity Rolas and Celerity Himalia, that the state board authorized last fall. Both schools are expected to open next year.

anna.phillips@latimes.com

Twitter: @annamphillips