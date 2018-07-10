LAUSD postpones effort to raise new parcel tax

A proposal to forestall the Los Angeles Unified School District’s looming fiscal problems by asking voters to approve a new parcel tax failed to win enough support Tuesday to make it onto the November ballot.
Money from the parcel tax, which had the backing of the teachers union, would have gone toward filling the roughly $482-million shortfall the district expects to have by 2020.
But in a spirited discussion Tuesday, the board split 3 to 3 over the question of whether there was enough time to persuade two-thirds of all voters to support the tax.
“People are gone for the summer, the board doesn’t reconvene until mid-August. … It just seems like too ad hoc of a strategy,” said Nick Melvoin, one of three board members who voiced support for postponing the measure to 2020, when a presidential election is likely to increase voter turnout.
“I haven’t seen a willingness from board members to say I’m going to spend the next three months knocking on doors,” Melvoin said.
Board member Kelly Gonez was absent for the vote, having given birth to a baby boy over the weekend.
The pro-parcel tax group led by board member George McKenna was seeking approval for a flat tax on individual properties, except for those belonging to people 65 and older. While one proposal put the tax at $610, another one favored by McKenna would have charged $330.
Polls commissioned by the district found that there wasn’t enough support for the higher figure, but the $330 parcel tax had a chance. Of the likely November voters surveyed last month, 68% said they would vote “yes.”
“I’ve heard that we should wait. And yet we hear our budget person say there’s an urgency,” McKenna said. “This is not just a political issue, it’s a financial issue. We need money.”
Opposition to putting the tax on the November ballot could force board members into a politically difficult situation. Several of them are likely to be running for reelection in 2020 at the same time that they might be asking voters to raise taxes.
But there is a strategy to avoid this scenario. L.A. Unified could take a page from the San Francisco schools’ playbook and use a citizen-initiated campaign to get the measure on the ballot. This would lower the threshold needed to pass the tax to 55% of voters.