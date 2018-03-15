UC regents approve nonresident student tuition hike

University of California regents voted Thursday to increase tuition for nonresident students, as they struggle to raise more revenue amid surging enrollment and what they say is inadequate state funding.
They approved the increase by a 12-3 vote but also agreed to rescind the increase if they could lobby the Legislature for more money. They also unanimously voted to seek authorization from the state to offer financial aid to needy nonresident students, a benefit eliminated in 2016.
The 3.5% tuition increase would boost the supplemental tuition that nonresident students pay by $978 — from $28,014 to $28,992 for the 2018-19 school year. The increase would raise nearly $35 million.
UC officials say the revenue raised will help reduce class sizes and support more academic support and counseling.
From fall 2009 to fall 2017, the number of nonresident undergraduates nearly quadrupled, to 37,217 from 9,552, while the number of Californians rose from 167,900 to 179,530, according to UC data.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, an ex-officio regent who is running for governor, argued that the decision should be delayed until UC community members could see whether they were successful in lobbying the Legislature for an additional $140 million to avoid a tuition increase, ease overcrowding, enroll more Californians and repair classrooms, labs and other facilities. The regents have postponed until May a vote on a proposal to raise tuition and fees for California students by 2.7%.
"Once again, we're letting them off the hook by making a decision prematurely," Newsom said.
Nathan Brostrom, UC's chief financial officer, said the Legislature has never favored nonresident students and has pushed regents to cap their numbers.
But UC President Janet Napolitano urged regents to approve the increase. Admissions decisions will be released this month, and she said families need to know what their college costs will be while campuses need to know whether they can count on the revenue.
Napolitano said expecting the Legislature to provide more money for nonresidents was "illusory."
"Reality has to intrude here," she said.
Brostrom said the rising costs don't appear to have dampened enthusiasm for the UC among nonresidents. Applications from international students for fall admission this year increased by 4.7%, while those of domestic out-of-state students rose by 3%, he said.
Regents Sherry Lansing and Lark Park added the amendments to lobby for more money to rescind the tuition increase and seek state approval to reinstate financial aid after nonresident students shared stories of their hardship during public comments.
Ashraf Beshay, a fifth-year UCLA biology student from Egypt, told regents that an economic collapse in his country had devalued the currency, effectively increasing the cost of his UC education from $50,000 to $120,000.
The higher costs have forced him to go to school part time, and his father recently sold his car to pay his education bills, he said.
Two students from China said that they had to overload their schedules to graduate in three years to save money — and that treating nonresident students differently from Californians was unfair. "Don't treat us as ATM machines," one said.
