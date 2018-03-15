UC regents approve nonresident student tuition hike

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, an ex-officio regent who is running for governor, argued that the decision should be delayed until UC community members could see whether they were successful in lobbying the Legislature for an additional $140 million to avoid a tuition increase, ease overcrowding, enroll more Californians and repair classrooms, labs and other facilities. The regents have postponed until May a vote on a proposal to raise tuition and fees for California students by 2.7%.