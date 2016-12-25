Searching for redemption, a former gang member struggles to outrun his past

In an open blue coffin draped in a sheer veil, Carl Betts was greeted by friends and family.

Hundreds of mourners, dressed in the blue of the 83rd Street Gangster Crips, had gathered at Bethel AME Church on a cloudy morning last year. Some took photos of themselves, repping gang signs, alongside the casket.

Betts, 51, was not a gang member. He had grown up among them but never joined. But it was a distinction lost on those who mourned him, as well as on the young gunman who had fired several rounds into his face.

Among those paying their respects was Melvin Earl Farmer, a former member of the 83rd Street gang, who waited in line for an hour to see his old friend.

“He didn’t look that bad for someone who had his brains shot out,” Farmer said later, outside the church. “It’s good that people will remember him with his face all together.”

Bryan Perry, another former 83rd Street Crip, nodded in agreement. When a car passed by slowly, Perry turned his head to follow the vehicle through the light until it disappeared.

“No one is safe out here,” Perry said. “These young guys out here, just running up and shooting people. It’s just wild.”

Two months later, Perry, 45, was fatally shot outside a convenience store. Police said the shooting was gang-related.

In South Central Los Angeles, the narrative is often one of violence. Roles — good guy, bad guy — are defined narrowly.

But there are a handful of people like Melvin Farmer, who exist in a kind of gray area: He maintains bonds with gang members but also with those determined to stamp out the gangs.

Farmer is known on the streets as an original member of the Crips. It is an association that remains a source of deep pride for him, even at 59. But he craves redemption too — to be the person known for bringing peace to the neighborhood — and he is struggling to redefine his identity and legacy.

According to Farmer, it’s not easy to play the role of peacemaker when the parents of the young men dying in gang wars today “know my history.” The path to glory in the gang world, Farmer says, usually dead-ends in life in prison or death: “You either get tried by 12 or carried by six. That’s how this game goes.”

For the past two decades, Farmer has used his gang connections to help end the violence in South L.A. In 1998, he worked with other activists on a program to provide jobs for anyone who turned in a gun, The Times reported at the time. The initiative came after a gang feud had led to weeks of police raids.

Two years later, Farmer spoke to black inmates after several racially charged riots in a county detention center, and he carried their request for segregated prison populations to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Farmer also worked with black community activists in 2007 to counter a gang-prevention plan proposed by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wanted gang parolees to wear ankle monitors similar to those worn by sex offenders.

In a letter to the governor, Farmer and other activists said the plan did not address the roots of gang violence, such as poverty, unemployment and poor education.

“Melvin does the work that very few people want to do in South Central,” said Najee Ali, a community organizer who has worked with Farmer. “He has used his street credibility to bring peace, while risking his life in doing so.”

Melvin Farmer, a former gang member, attends a gang violence prevention meeting in 2015. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times Melvin Farmer, a former gang member, attends a gang violence prevention meeting in 2015. Melvin Farmer, a former gang member, attends a gang violence prevention meeting in 2015. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Recently, Farmer volunteered to work with City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s office to strengthen anti-gang efforts in his South L.A. district. He helped the councilman’s office recruit young men from the area to participate in a community event, Harris-Dawson’s spokesperson said, and met with the deputy chief of staff to discuss ways to combat gang violence.

But Farmer’s works haven’t brought the more permanent role he seeks as a leader in gang-intervention efforts. “We will always have a scarlet letter against us because of our past, no matter how sincerely we work,” Ali said.

Farmer hoped those efforts would lead to something bigger — a paid position as an anti-gang advisor perhaps — that would allow him to use his gang ties to, in effect, go straight. Many of his friends have made that transition. Farmer desired recognition too.

“Ain’t just anybody can walk up and talk to these gangs, but people sometimes don’t see the value in that,” he said. “Especially not from me.”

Farmer has been in and out of jail for most of his life. In 1994, he was convicted of drug possession and, under the three strikes law, sentenced to life in prison. But he caught a break. His case was overturned on appeal for an improper search, and when he walked free in 1997, he vowed to change his life.

“Melvin has always been a bit of a knucklehead,” said Ben “Taco” Owens, a gang-intervention worker in South L.A. “He’s done a lot of good since he got out, but he has found himself back into trouble once or twice.”

In the past two decades, Farmer was found guilty on seven counts of driving with a suspended license, two counts of shoplifting and one count each of theft and larceny.

Then, in 2011, he was sentenced to four years in prison for using a stolen credit card in Georgia and almost hitting three police officers with a vehicle as he tried to escape.

Although Farmer served his sentences, society sets up former inmates for failure, noted USC law professor Jody Armour, who studies race and criminal justice. Their criminal records block them from necessary resources such as housing and job opportunities. Coupled with high recidivism rates and poor skills, they cannot secure a stable future. Criminality provides an avenue to make ends meet.

“We put these people in a Catch-22,” Armour said. “They are socially marooned, but there are no real ways to fully return to society. There’s no way to be whole again.”

Farmer had his first run-in with the law at 13 — a schoolyard bet to steal shoes. His mother couldn’t understand it: She had just bought him shoes the week before. He avoided punishment in juvenile court, but the theft earned him respect. And he wanted more.

A series of violent crimes, including armed robbery, followed. While his peers took their high school yearbook photos, Farmer was posing for mugshots.