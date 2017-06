Rush-hour traffic was jammed on the northbound 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as authorities dealt with a person threatening to jump off an overpass.

The freeway was closed at Alameda Street as officials communicated with the person, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 6:50 p.m., the department said the person had been taken into custody by police and being tended to by paramedics. The 101 was expected to reopen soon.