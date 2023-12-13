Advertisement
California

Jewish protesters demanding Gaza cease-fire shut down 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.

Aerial view of highway patrol officers and protesters on a blocked freeway
Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war block the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan Solis
Terry Castleman
Share

Dozens of protesters organized by a progressive Jewish activist group calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip blocked the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Shortly after 10 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were detaining the protesters, leading them to over two dozen police cruisers on the freeway. Behind them, a miles-long traffic jam snarled the morning commute through downtown.

A protester with his arms bound behind his back as officers led him away said “Free Palestine” when asked for comment.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Members of Palestinian Youth Movement, PSL-LA, and others gather on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Holmby Park to protest President Biden's fundraising visit to Los Angeles. The coalition calls for an immediate end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside Biden fundraiser

Protesters demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip rallied outside a Los Angeles fundraiser for President Biden. The LAPD warned violence would “not be tolerated.”

Dec. 8, 2023

In videos posted by organizers IfNotNow, the protesters stretched across the freeway wearing black shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Jews Say Cease Fire now” on the back.

They sang “cease-fire now” and lighted a seven-foot menorah as cars waited helplessly behind them.

In a statement to the media, the group wrote that its members “demand an end to the financial support of Israel’s occupation and documented war crimes.”

The southbound 110 was completely blocked south of the interchange with the 101 Freeway, according to the California Department of Transportation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Chair of the Board of Regents Richard Leib speaks at the UC Regents meeting at UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Campus Palestinian allies demand UC board chair resign, citing ‘one-sided’ social media actions

Faculty and students across the University of California are demanding that Board of Regents Chair Rich Leib resign, blasting ‘one-sided’ social media action they say dehumanize Palestinians.

Dec. 12, 2023

The protest is one in a string of actions in favor of ending Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in the two months since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Another protest organized by the group shut down a Hollywood intersection in mid-November, and during President Biden’s visit to Los Angeles last week, over 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Holmby Park, across from the site of a fundraiser.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

CaliforniaIsrael-Hamas
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement