Jewish protesters demanding Gaza cease-fire shut down 110 Freeway in downtown L.A.

Protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war block the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of protesters organized by a progressive Jewish activist group calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip blocked the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Shortly after 10 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were detaining the protesters, leading them to over two dozen police cruisers on the freeway. Behind them, a miles-long traffic jam snarled the morning commute through downtown.

A protester with his arms bound behind his back as officers led him away said “Free Palestine” when asked for comment.

Advertisement

California Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather outside Biden fundraiser Protesters demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip rallied outside a Los Angeles fundraiser for President Biden. The LAPD warned violence would “not be tolerated.”

In videos posted by organizers IfNotNow, the protesters stretched across the freeway wearing black shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Jews Say Cease Fire now” on the back.

They sang “cease-fire now” and lighted a seven-foot menorah as cars waited helplessly behind them.

In a statement to the media, the group wrote that its members “demand an end to the financial support of Israel’s occupation and documented war crimes.”

The southbound 110 was completely blocked south of the interchange with the 101 Freeway, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The protest is one in a string of actions in favor of ending Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in the two months since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Another protest organized by the group shut down a Hollywood intersection in mid-November, and during President Biden’s visit to Los Angeles last week, over 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Holmby Park, across from the site of a fundraiser.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.