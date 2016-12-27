1 dead, 17 injured in Anaheim crash involving car and transit bus

A driver believed to be having a medical emergency veered into oncoming traffic Tuesday, striking a transit bus carrying passengers near Disneyland.

The driver died and 17 passengers on the bus were injured.

Police said the fatal crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard north of Ball Road in Anaheim. The driver of a Toyota Avalon was southbound on Harbor Boulevard when he lost control of his car and swerved into the northbound lane, colliding with an Orange County Transportation Authority bus, Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

All lanes were closed for hours as police worked to rescue the driver and then investigated the crash. The man, 60, was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Of the 17 people on the bus who reported injuries, 14 were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Wyatt said.

