Retiring after more than 40 years, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck has evolved with the department he leads

Beck’s unabashedly paternalistic rhetoric — “I am the LAPD,” he has said — leaves little separation between himself and the department he leads. They have evolved in tandem, as the old LAPD of battering rams and black youths being handcuffed with no provocation has given way to police officers who coach youth football in Watts. Beck has often cited the 1992 riots, when he and other LAPD officers were ordered to stand by as the city burned, as a nightmare he is determined not to repeat.