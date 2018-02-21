Proposed L.A. ordinance would ban bigotry, discrimination in city

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to draft a civil and human rights ordinance prohibiting discrimination and other forms of bigotry in Los Angeles while also creating a commission to investigate and enforce violations.
The motion introduced by Council President Herb Wesson and Councilman Gil Cedillo, approved on an 11-0 vote, directs the city attorney to draft the ordinance, which will then come back to the council for another vote.
The motion says the proposed law "must provide remedies easily accessible to victims of discrimination and include severe penalties to discourage the exploitation of and discrimination against the city's residents.''
Cedillo said earlier this month that the proposed ordinance is "about protecting people, everybody, and their humanity, regardless of their legal status or their LGBTQ status or their gender or their age or their disabilities.''