Man shot and killed by LAPD officers in Boyle Heights is identified

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers in Boyle Heights this weekend.

James Barragan, 35, of Los Angeles, was killed early Saturday in an alley next to a Metro Gold Line station, near the intersection of Soto and 1st streets.

Officers were on patrol around midnight near that intersection when they heard multiple gunshots, according to LAPD Officer Jenny Houser. The officers drove to 1st and Breed streets where the shots had come from and saw a man running from that direction.

An officer-involved shooting occurred when the officers attempted to stop the man, Houser said. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. Houser said a gun was recovered.

On Sunday, demonstrators held a rally and march to raise awareness of the police shootings in the neighborhood and demand justice for the man. Demonstrators gathered at Mariachi Plaza and marched to the Hollenbeck police station.

