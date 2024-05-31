Off-duty LAPD officer shoots, kills motorist after dispute after fender bender

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer shot and killed a fellow motorist in San Bernardino County after what police there described as a dispute that followed a minor collision.

The officer was involved in a crash near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and 6th Street on Thursday evening. After an altercation, the officer shot the other man multiple times, according to law enforcement sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The man who was shot died of his wounds at the scene, according to local police. In a post on the social media site X, Ontario police said the incident led to the closure of an area around Euclid Avenue and the 10 Freeway and encouraged motorists to find alternate routes. The post doesn’t provide any identifying details about the shooter or the deceased.

In a brief statement, an LAPD spokesperson said the department was “aware of the shooting and is fully cooperating with the investigation,” but declined further comment.

Ontario PD is investigating a shooting at Euclid Ave/ Sixth St. The scene is safe, but please stay out of the area. Southbound Euclid Ave from the 10frwy is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) May 31, 2024

Ontario police responded to the scene about 8:30 pm and found the man with a gunshot wound, according to Cpl. Eliseo Guerrero.

The off-duty officer was taken to a hospital, Guerrero said. It was not immediately clear what injuries he sustained.

No weapon was recovered from the victim, according to one law enforcement source who asked not to be identified in order to discuss an open case.

According to law enforcement sources not authorized to discuss the shooting, the officer is Victor Corral and is assigned to LAPD Central Division. Corral, who joined the department in May 1995, had been on light duty due to an injury for the last year or so, the sources said.

Corral did not immediately respond to a request for comment that was sent to his department email. It’s unclear whether he has hired an attorney.

The incident was at least the 13th off-duty shooting by an LAPD officer since 2017, according to a Times database.