Judge tosses conviction and grants new trial but blames defense, not L.A. County deputy

A Los Angeles judge threw out a man’s drug conviction Tuesday and granted him a new trial, ruling that his attorney should have acted on information that raised questions about the credibility of a key law enforcement witness during the trial.

Superior Court Judge Michael Garcia rejected Emil Alseranai’s claim that the sheriff’s sergeant who arrested him should have notified authorities in the criminal case that he had been found liable years earlier in a civil lawsuit that accused him and other deputies of using false evidence or false testimony in an unrelated arrest.

The judge instead concluded that the onus was on the defense to find out the information. Alseranai, Garcia noted, had discovered the civil verdict against the sheriff’s sergeant in a Google search just before the last day of his trial.

Garcia said the defense attorney could have used information about the 2010 civil verdict to challenge Sgt. Justin Walter’s credibility on the stand.

Alseranai was convicted last year of methamphetamine possession with the intent to sell after the SUV he was riding in was pulled over for an expired registration tag and searched by Walter. Alseranai has maintained he’s innocent and that his girlfriend, who was driving, owned the drugs.

Alseranai argued that the Walter and the prosecution team violated his right to a fair trial by failing to notify him of the civil jury verdict. That evidence could call into question Walter’s credibility as a witness, Alseranai said.

Under the landmark 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brady vs. Maryland, prosecutors must alert defendants to any evidence favorable to the defense, including information that could call into question the credibility of a government witness. Subsequent court decisions have indicated that this so-called Brady obligation extends to members of the prosecution team, which includes law enforcement officers, agencies, crime labs or any other entity that acts in partnership with prosecutors in a given case.

Walter said in an interview that, as he sees it, he was never found in the civil case to have given false testimony or evidence, and that he didn’t believe he had to notify prosecutors of the civil lawsuit. The prosecutor in Alseranai’s case, L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Margot Cotter, argued in a brief that she fulfilled her Brady obligation by checking Walter’s name against an internal database of problematic officers and was under no legal obligation to go out and look for additional information about Walter.

The case comes amid heightened public scrutiny in L.A. County over how much information authorities are required to turn over to criminal defendants about accusations of misconduct leveled against law enforcement officers who testify in their cases.

An appeals court is weighing whether Sheriff Jim McDonnell can provide prosecutors with a list of roughly 300 deputies who have histories of being disciplined for making false statements, stealing, using excessive force and other serious misconduct. A deputies’ union took McDonnell to court last fall, arguing that disclosing the names would violate state law protecting the confidentiality of peace officers’ disciplinary files.

Alseranai also argued that he was provided ineffective counsel by his former attorney, Stuart Dumas, who did not act when Alseranai told him about the prior civil verdict against Walter. Dumas denied that claim, saying it ws unclear whether the new information would have had a meaningful impact on Alseranai’s trial.

