Bull breaks free from petting zoo, roams down busy street in La Crescenta

Sheriff’s deputies added cattle wrangler to their list of responsibilities Saturday night after a bull roamed free on a busy La Crescenta street, according to authorities.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call about an animal roaming down Foothill Boulevard near Glenwood Avenue around 5 p.m. Sheriff’s Lt. Mark Slater said the bull escaped from a petting zoo at a nearby pumpkin patch.

Deputies tried to move the bull away from the road, according to Slater.

“We were initially trying to wrangle and get him into a safe location because he was meandering through traffic,” he said.

When the bull was eventually corralled into a corner, Slater said the animal’s owner came by and was able to lasso the bull and return it back to the petting zoo.

No injuries were reported as a result of the bull’s excursion.