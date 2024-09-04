‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton left zoo on stretcher before arrest, after alleged camel bite

Amy Slaton Halterman, the “1000-Lb. Sisters” star who was arrested Monday after visiting a Tennessee zoo, was reportedly carried out of the safari park on a stretcher moments before her arrest.

Photos obtained Tuesday by TMZ show EMTs transporting Halterman, 36, into an ambulance while she holds a piece of fabric to one of her arms. The outlet suggested that Halterman was nursing a wound she received when a zoo camel allegedly bit her.

“It was no ordinary Labor Day in Crockett County,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a Monday statement .

When deputies arrived to investigate the alleged incident at Tennessee Safari Park, they were “immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” according to the statement.

Deputies said they found marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms — along with two young children — in Halterman’s car. The TLC personality was subsequently arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs and child endangerment.

A man who was with Halterman inside the vehicle, Brian Scott Lovvorn, was also arrested on suspicion of the same charges, and they were both booked into the Crockett County Jail, officials said. Before booking, Halterman was taken to a hospital for treatment for an injury to her arm that may have been caused by the camel, Stephen Sutton, a public information officer for the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, said Tuesday.

Halterman was released on a $10,000 bond Tuesday afternoon, alongside Lovvorn, People reported Wednesday. The couple were seen “holding hands” as they left police custody.

Halterman’s children were placed in a family member’s custody after their mother’s arrest, the outlet reported.