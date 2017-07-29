One man killed, another wounded by gunmen at Cerritos homeless encampment, authorities say

One homeless man was killed and another wounded after two gunmen walked up to them at a Cerritos encampment Friday night and opened fire, authorities said.
The shootings were reported at 8:30 p.m. near Artesia Boulevard, close to the San Gabriel River bed, according to an official with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The first victim, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released from the hospital.
The gunmen, described by witnesses as being between 30 and 40, fled the scene and remain at large, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
No other information about the victims or a motive for the shootings was available.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the attack to call (323) 890-5500.
