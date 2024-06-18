Man fatally stabbed at USC’s Greek Row after car break-in, police say

An investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing on USC’s Greek Row on June 17 after a car break-in.

One man is in custody following a fatal stabbing on USC’s Greek Row after a car break-in, Los Angeles police said.

About 8:15 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the 700 block of West 28th Street in response to a stabbing, said LAPD officer Norma Eisenman.

The victim, described as a homeless man in his 30s, was breaking into a vehicle when he was confronted by a man in his 20s who pulled out a knife and “stabbed the victim numerous times,” Eisenman said.

Advertisement

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The man who stabbed him remained at the scene and was taken into custody, Eisenman said. It was not immediately clear if the man taken into custody was a USC student.

Homicide detectives are investigating.