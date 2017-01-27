Chinatown association president and a second man fatally stabbed playing mah-jongg at famed club

Los Angeles police on Friday were trying to sort out a murder mystery after an assailant fatally stabbed two men in their 60s as they played mah-jongg at a venerable Chinatown social club.

Connie Vuong, a staff member with the Chinatown Business Improvement District, said the two victims of Thursday’s stabbing were members at Hop Sing Tong, including the association's president.

The attack, she said, was not believed to be random, though she would not say how she knew that.

A man wearing a crime scene cleanup crew uniform answered the door at the association's building in New Chinatown Plaza, but no staff members were available for comment.

Vuong described the association as a social club that attracts an older clientele. Only members and associates of members are allowed inside, and Vuong said that meant the assailant likely knew someone at the club.

The attack, she said, had left residents somewhat rattled with the Chinese New Year approaching on Saturday.

"Everybody is calling us because this is a busy time," she said. "We have a lot of tours, a lot of tourists coming in."

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 900 block of North Broadway about 2:45 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots, said LAPD Officer Irma Mota.

Police arrived at the Hop Sing Tong and found two men fatally stabbed, said Officer Tony Im said.

Their attacker is still at large, and Mota could not say whether a weapon was found at the scene.

The deaths mark the second and third homicides in Chinatown in the last 12 months, according to The Times’ Homicide Report database.

Hop Sing Tong, one of many benevolent associations that Chinese immigrants founded in the second half of the 19th century, has seen deadly violence before.

In 1994, the president of the social club, Phillip Lieu, was repeatedly shot in the head by another member as he left the the private club one night.

Founded in San Francisco in 1870, Hop Sing Tong opened a chapter in L.A. about six years later.

The club was particularly important for networking among Chinese immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, providing kinship at a time when many relied on family and geographic ties for housing and jobs.

james.queally@latimes.com

joseph.serna@latimes.com

ron.lin@latimes.com