One teen released and another arrested in Chino High School threats case

A teenage boy who was accused of tweeting violent threats against Chino High School this week has been released from custody, while a different boy has now been accused of making the threats, authorities said Thursday.

The threats were spotted on Twitter on Tuesday. The two messages read, “Im recreating Columbine!” and “Chino needs a good shooting.”

Police had initially taken a 15-year-old expelled student into custody on Tuesday, saying he was suspected of making criminal threats.

However, as authorities continued their investigation, suspicion fell on a different 15-year-old boy who still attends Chino High.

On Wednesday, Police pulled the boy from class, according to Tamrin Olden, a spokeswoman for the Chino Police Department. That boy, from Ontario, confessed to the tweets, she said.

He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and taken to the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center, Olden said. Police did not find any weapons at the boy’s home.

Olden said officers used a photograph and name on the Twitter account to track down the first boy at his home in Ontario. When the boy refused to talk to officers, police took him into custody, she said. He was released from custody Wednesday.

