Chino elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of child abuse

Police arrested a 62-year-old teacher on a Chino elementary school campus this week and booked him on a charge of child abuse.

Chino police responded to a call Monday a little after 3 p.m. and detained Ray Anthony Crummitt of West Covina at EJ Marshall Elementary School, where he taught.

Whether Crummitt was a full-time instructor or a substitute is unknown. Calls and an email to the Chino Valley Unified School District communications department were not returned.

A Chino police spokesperson offered no details about the abuse accusation, and would not confirm if a student tip led to the arrest, as was reported by another media outlet. The spokesperson said only that the police and the school district were working together on an active investigation.

Ray Anthony Crummitt, 62, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse at EJ Marshall Elementary School in Chino on Monday by the Chino police. (Chino Police Department)

Crummitt has served as a full-time teacher, substitute and a special education specialist throughout the San Gabriel Valley over the last 10-plus years. A call to a number listed for Crummitt was not returned.

He has also worked at the Los Angeles County Office of Education and at the Alhambra, Arcadia, Hacienda-La Puente, Montebello and Walnut Valley unified school districts, according to the public records.

Crummitt was initially booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was cited and released Tuesday after midnight.