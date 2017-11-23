Police helicopter crashes in Tijuana; 2 dead

A police helicopter crashed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Wednesday, killing at least two officers.

The prosecutor’s office in Baja California state identified the dead as a police captain and the helicopter pilot. It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The chopper reportedly was assisting in a search for criminal suspects when the accident occurred.

Also Wednesday, state officials said three houses tumbled 45 feet into a collapsed building site excavation in the northern city of Monterrey. An official told Milenio television that at least one person died.

The government of the state of Nuevo Leon said rescue personnel were searching for other possible victims on Thursday.