Comey set to speak at FBI event in L.A. — hours after his firing by Trump

James B. Comey, who was fired today as FBI director by President Trump, was scheduled to attend an FBI recruiting event Tuesday in Hollywood.

Officials have not formally said whether Comey would still go forward with the program. But one law enforcement source said he probably would be there.

The event was billed as a chance for people interested in FBI careers to “receive personal career counseling from FBI special agents.”

Sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Comey planned to make a speech about the importance of the FBI’s work.

In announcing Comey’s firing, Trump said the move was necessary to allow a "new beginning" at the FBI.

Comey has been supervising an investigation of Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and the possibility of cooperation between people linked to Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Meanwhile, the FBI director has been widely criticized by people in both parties for his handling of investigations connected to the election — the Russia inquiry as well as the probe into Hillary Clinton's email practices while she was secretary of State.

