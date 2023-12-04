FBI arrests L.A. actor and Republican Party official over alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riot

Siaka Massaquoi, shown at a pro-Trump demonstration in West Hollywood, was arrested Thursday in connection with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, according to reports and social media posts.

A Los Angeles County Republican Party executive board member was arrested on charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to news reports and party officials.

Siaka Massaquoi, first vice-chair of the L.A. County Republican Party, was arrested Thursday by FBI agents at a Los Angeles airport, reported Red State, a conservative news media outlet for which Massaquoi is a columnist. Massaquoi was reportedly returning with his wife from Nashville, where the couple attended the premiere of the Daily Wire’s new film “Lady Ballers,” a controversial comedy mocking transgender athletes.

Massaquoi was taken into custody on misdemeanor charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building, and he was held in jail overnight and released on a $1,000 bond Friday, Red State reported.

A spokesperson for the Republican Party of L.A. County confirmed the arrest and said more information would be provided later.

In a post Saturday on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Massaquoi shared a video clip of a livestream from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, writing: “Witness why I was raided 2 years ago and recently arrested and charged Nov 30th 2023 almost 3 years later.”

Authorities raided Massaquoi’s North Hollywood home in June 2021 because of his associations on “a social media app,” a law enforcement source said at the time. Massaquoi posted an Instagram video after the raid in which he said, “I did nothing wrong on the 6th ... did nothing violent.”

The 71-second video shared by Massaquoi on Saturday appears to show him holding his phone up to record or stream video among about a dozen protesters, some with their faces covered or wearing Trump 2020 hats, crowded at the threshold of a door into the Capitol. Dozens of Capitol Police officers, many in riot gear, fill the hallway and appear to be trying to get the Trump supporters out of the building. Some of those in the video say they are “trying” to leave but are blocked by the crowds.

Massaquoi did not respond to requests from The Times for comment.

In comments to Red State, Massaquoi said he was “grateful to Jesus for being with me and my family throughout this unbelievable event.”

“Charlotte and I are so grateful for all the love and support we have received so far and know we will get through this with God’s grace. Thank you for your prayers and support,” Massaquoi said.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia is prosecuting the case. The office did not immediately return requests for comment.

Massaquoi, an actor whose IMDb credits include bit parts on shows including Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” also filmed himself at a protest that shut down the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in January 2021.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.