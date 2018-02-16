Online video of gun at Cal State Northridge sparks investigation

A social media post that appears to show a handgun on the dashboard of a vehicle at Cal State Northridge prompted a police investigation Friday, but as of early afternoon, no weapon had been found.
Officers went to the school about 12:25 p.m., said Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im, but officers had not found any suspect with a weapon. CSUN officials said the campus was open and operating normally despite the investigation. The Daily Sundial, the CSUN campus newspaper, reported that the short video showing the weapon had been posted on Snapchat.
The video shows a handgun that appears to be sitting on a vehicle dashboard. The camera then pans around to show part of the CSUN campus.