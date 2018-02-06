Advertisement

Lamborghini driver arrested on DUI charge after getting wedged under trailer

By Hannah Fry
Feb 06, 2018 | 7:35 AM

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early Saturday after a green Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera crashed into and became wedged underneath a construction trailer in Costa Mesa, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to a report of the crash in the 1600 block of Whittier Avenue at 2:10 a.m.

The driver, Cesar Castro Rodriguez of Westminster, was not injured and was looking for his 25-year-old passenger when authorities arrived, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene.

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue crews spent 45 minutes cutting through the floor of the trailer to get to the passenger side of the car, a V-10 luxury sports model with more than 500 horsepower that when new cost around $200,000.

However, no one was in the car. The passenger had left and was found at his home two hours later with minor injuries, police said.

Fry writes for Times Community News.

