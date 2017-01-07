Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes near Upper Lake, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon 12 miles from Upper Lake, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:05 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 24 miles from Ukiah, 27 miles from Clearlake, 49 miles from Healdsburg and 87 miles from Sacramento.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

