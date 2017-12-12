Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Edgemont in Northern California

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon four miles from Edgemont in California’s Lassen County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:26 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from Susanville, Calif., 55 miles from Spanish Springs, Nev., 56 miles from Sun Valley, Nev., and 82 miles from Carson City, Nev.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.