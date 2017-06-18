Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Lake Isabella, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday evening 14 miles from Lake Isabella, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:11 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Weldon, Calif., 17 miles from Keene, Calif., 36 miles from Bakersfield, Calif., and 96 miles from the Los Angeles Civic Center.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.