Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near South Landing

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon eight miles from South Landing, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:17 p.m. PST at a depth of 5.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 66 miles from Clovis, 67 miles from Sanger, and 70 miles from Reedley.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

