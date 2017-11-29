Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Tejon Ranch

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon one mile from Tejon Ranch, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:41 p.m. PST time at a depth of 5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 25 miles from Arvin and 29 miles from Castaic.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

