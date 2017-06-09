Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Anza

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning six miles from Anza, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:24 a.m. PDT at a depth of 8.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Idyllwild, 13 miles from Valle Vista and 17 miles from Palm Springs.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

