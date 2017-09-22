Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Capetown

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Friday morning 43 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:54 a.m. PDT at a depth of 9.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 56 miles from Fortuna, 60 miles from Eureka and 66 miles from Arcata.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

